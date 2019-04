CapMan acquires resi project in Denmark

CapMan, on behalf o fits fund CapMan Real Estate II, has acquired a residential property under development in Risskov in the northern parts of Denmark’s second city Aarhus. The seller is DOMIS.

The property has leasable floor area of 11,347 sq.m. and entails three buildings with a total of 186 residential units. The first two buildings, 87 flats, will be delivered in April and the third building in September, CapMan announces in a press release.

Sverrir Thór