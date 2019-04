Blackstone acquires office property in Stockholm

Blackstone and Scius Partners have acquired a 34,400 sq.m. office propery in fashionable Södermalm district in the southern parts of central Stockholm from AFA Sjukförsäkringsbolag.

The property, called Skjutsgossen 16, was built in the 1960s and is fully let. According to the buyers, it has a great potential for refurbishment.

”Stockholm is one of the key markets in Europé and therefore we are delighted to make this additional acquisition in Stockholm for our investors”, comments Blackstone’s James Seppala in a press release.

AFA was advised by L&L Advokatbyrå and the buyers were advised by Roschier and PwC.

It is the second deal in a very short time made between AFA and Scius which announced the acquisition of property Barnängen 6 at the end of March, in partnership with Angelo Gordon.

