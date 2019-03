Willhem sells 781 Malmö flats to Trianon

Willhem has sold a portfolio of eleven properties to Trianon for a total price of SEK 900 million. The properties comprise 781 flats as well as some commercial premises have a total LFA of 53,000 sq.m. They are located in Malmö districs Hermodsdal and Almhög, in close proximity of other properties owned by Trianon.

The buyer, a First North listed company, focuses mainly on Malmö and has a successful track record of managing residential properties in socially challenging areas.

In a press release, Willhem CEO Mikael Granath states that the transaction is part of the company’s strategy to change the character of its Malmö exposure.

The deal will close on April 30th. Nordanö advised Willhem.

