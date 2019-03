Wihlborgs makes profitable divestment in Copenhagen

Wihlborgs has divested a pair of properties in Copenhagen to Viscop Eiendomsselskab for SEK 310 million. The office properties Glentevej 61-65 and Glentevej 67-69 have a total LFA of 17,400 sq.m.

They were acquired in the autumn of 2016 for SEK 172 million but as the area is being redeveloped into a residential area, Wihlborgs has decided to sell them. The transaction will be closed on March 29th.

“Wihlborgs focuses on owning, managing and developing commercial properties. We welcome positive and forward-thinking urban development, and with the neighbourhood now being the subject of residential development, our natural course of action is to sell the properties to a company that specialises in converting and developing housing,” says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter, in a press release.

Sverrir Thór