Wallenstam buys Wallenstam shares for SEK 18 million

Hans Wallenstam, CEO and largest shareholder of Wallenstam, has acquired 200,000 shares in the company via a number of transactions made by holding companies. He bought the shares for SEK 88.65 per share, a total investment of SEK 17.7 million.

Hans Wallenstam owns roughly 80 million shares in Wallenstam.

Oskar von Bahr