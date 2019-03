URW sells Jumbo stake for EUR 249 million

In a EUR 249 million transaction, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold its stake 34 per cent stake in the Jumbo shopping centre in Helsinki to its previous co-owner Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The disposal price represents a premium to the latest book value of the property and a net initial yield of nearly 5 per cent, according to a press release from Unibail-Rodamco.

The property in question has a gross leasable area of 85,000 sq.m. and over 12 million visitors per annum.

“The success of this transaction shows the high quality of our assets, their attractiveness and their liquidity. This disposal will enable us to concentrate further on strategic assets in the Nordics with significant re-development and mixed-use opportunities”, Lars-Åke Tollemark, Regional Managing Director Nordics, at Unibail-Rodamco, comments.

