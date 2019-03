Tristan divests Oslo CBD property to local syndicate

A fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners has divested the property Grensen 5-7 in the Oslo CBD to a syndicate compriced of local investors, and led by Clarksons Platou Real Estate for NOK 900 million. The property, located just of Karl Johans Gate in the heart of Oslo, consists of roughly 14,000 sq.m. office and retail premises.

Pangea Property Partners advised Tristan in the transaction.

Sverrir Thór