Transfers assets worth SEK 16 billion to subsidiary

In addition to acquiring a large portfolio in the Netherlands, Heimstaden has transferred assets in Sweden and Denmark worth SEK 16.2 billion to its subsidiary Heimstaden Bostad. The assets, properties valued at SEK 4.8 billion and ongoing developments valued at SEK 11.5 billion, are transferred through the sale of shares in subsidiaries. The annual rental revenue of the portfolio is SEK 221 million.

Moreover, Heimstaden has hired Carnegie Investment Bank and Swedbank to probe the market for the issuance of hybrid bonds.

Fastighetsnytt