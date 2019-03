Tenhola to succeed Juhani Reen at Newsec Finland

Mikko Tenhola has been appointed Head of Newsec Advisory Finland. He will succeed Juhani Reen who retires at the end the year. Tenholas has been at Newsec since 2009 and deputy head since 2017.

“Mikko will play an important role in our international team and support foreign investors interested in the Nordics and the Baltics”, Max Barclay, Head of Newsec Advisory, comments.

Juhani Reen will remain at Newsec as Senior Partner from August 1st until his retirement on December 31st.

Fastighetsnytt