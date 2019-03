Specialfastigheter borrows SEK 500 million

Specialfastigheter has issued a SEK 500 million bond. The bond has a maturity term of five years and matures on April 2nd, 2024. It has a fixed annual coupon of 0.575 bps.

The proceeds will be used to fund the company’s running operations.

Oskar von Bahr