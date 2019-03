S&P changes SBB rating outlook

S&P has decided to change the outlook of SBB’s BB credit rating to positive, indicating that the rating may be raised by one notch in the coming months.

SBB had the aim of fulfilling the criteria for an investment grade rating from one of the leading rating agencies by the end of 2018. The company recently dumped Moody’s as a rating agency, keeping S&P and Fitch, which have both assigned the company a BB rating.

“S&P affirms our strengthened financial position and indicates that the rating might be raised. Our journey towards an investment grade rating continues,” SBB founder and CEO Ilija Batljan comments.

According to the company, S&P highlights the stabile earnings of SBB and the low risk in its portfolio as motives for changing the rating outlook.

Oskar von Bahr