Selin-Strand vehicle SLP makes initial acquisitions

Swedish Logistic Property, a vehicle founded recently by a group of investors including Balder CEO Erik Selin and the former CEO of Victoria Park, Peter Strand, has made its first acquisitions. The company has acquired two logistics properties in the Malmö area, both fully let and with a combined size exceeding 7,000 sq.m.

In total, the two properties have an annual revenue of approximately SEK 6 million. SLP expects to announce additional transactions in the coming months.

Fastighetsnytt