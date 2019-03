SBB issues D-shares for SEK 285 million

SBB Norden has issued 9.2 million new D-shares in a transaction directed to Meteva AS, M2 Asset Management and Klövern. The shares were issued at a price of SEK 31, meaning that the company raises SEK 285 million in new equity.

Furthermore, SBB has bought back preferred shares in its Norwegian subsidiary Barcode for NOK 254 million.

Arctic Securities and Wistrand acted as advisors to SBB in the transactions.

Sverrir Thór