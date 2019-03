Sagax issues EUR 300 million bond

Sagax has issued a non-secured EUR 300 million bond on the European money market. The loan carries a fixed coupon of 2.25 per cent per annum and matures on March 13th, 2025.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used primarily to refinance older, shorter term, debt, the company writes in a press release.

Oskar von Bahr