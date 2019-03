NREP sells stake in Finnish portfolio

Finnish investment company Pontos has acquired a NREP’s stake in the fund NREP C1 for an undisclosed amount. Thus, Pontos takes full ownership of the portfolio which consists of ten logistic, warehouse and retail properties across Finland.

In total, the leasable floor area amounts to 95,500 sq.m.

The portfolio will be managed by Ville Jokela who was recently appointed as Head of Real Estate at Pontos. The company plans to grow the portfolio, according to a press release.

“It is great to be able to use my core expertise and expand the business of Pontos by developing this property portfolio”, comments Ville Jokela.

