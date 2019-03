New Head of Newsec Advisory in Denmark

Morten Jensen has been appointed new head of Newsec Advisory in Denmark. He replaces Henrik Lyngskjold who leaves the company after 12 years.

Jensen joined Newsec Advisory in Denmark in 2015 as director and prior to that he held a series of management positions in the Danish property industry, Estate Media reports.

The change of management took effect on March 1st.

Sverrir Thór