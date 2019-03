Logistri buys warehouse portfolio for SEK 584 million

Logistri Fastighets, a listed vehicle created by Pareto in late 2017, has acquired ten warehouse properties across middle and southern Sweden for SEK 584 million. The portfolio is sold by three different sellers and entails 70,000 sq.m. of warehouse and light industry premises.

It is fully let with an average duration of 6.4 years, according to a press release from the company.

The deal will partly be financed through the issuance of new shares in the company, for SEK 240 million, and the remaining SEK 350 million will be financed by a bond issue.

The deal will be closed during Q2 2019.

Fastighetsnytt