Kungsleden’s Ba1 rating affirmed

Moody’s affirms the Ba1 rating assigned to Kungsleden. One notch below investment grade, the rating carries a positive outlook, according to a press release from Kungsleden.

In a comment, Kungsleden CEO Biljana Pehrsson states that the company fulfils the criteria for an investment grade rating.

“Moody`s has chosen to retain our current rating Ba1 with a positive outlook with reference to their assessment that the uncertainty of the future market situation has increased. However, we think that the Swedish property market remains positive. We feel confident that we have high quality properties in good locations and customer offers that are in demand in cyclical upturns as well as downturns,” she says.

Oskar von Bahr