Johan Ericsson new chairman of Nyfosa

The Nyfosa nomination committee has proposed Catella veteran Johan Ericsson as new chairman of the board of the Stockholm listed company. He will replace Bengt Kjell who will step down at the company’s AGM on May 9th.

Moreover, the committee proposes that in addition to Mr. Ericsson; Marie Bucht, Lisa Dominguez Flodin, Jens Engwall, Per Lindblad and Kristina Sawjani be re-elected. To fill the board seat left vacated by Mr. Kjell when he resigns, the nomination committee proposes election of Mats Andersson, former CEO of AP4.

Sverrir Thór