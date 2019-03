JM invests in Drammen

Swedish housing developer JM has acquired a property in Gulskogen in Drammen outside of Oslo. The transaction value is roughly SEK 180 million.

According to an approved local plan, the property may be re-developed into 230 flats and JM intends to start selling flats in the spring 2020.

“The property is nicely situated in Gulskogen and is within walking distance of the shopping center and public transit. The train station is also being expanded to become a new end station for the airport train Flytoget, which will be a boost for the new residential units. This is a strategic acquisition and forms a good foundation for several years of sales and production in Drammen,” says Svein Sundby, Regional Manager of JM Norway South Region.

In a separate deal, JM has divested a property in Röyken kommune for SEK 71 million.

