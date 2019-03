JM buys additional property in Norway

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR JM

JM has acquired a centrally located property in Norwegian city Trondheim. The property has an approved local plan for about 170 apartments and the deal is worth NOK 90 million, according to a press release from the housing developer.

“The acquisition gives us a good foothold in Trondheim, and sales start-up for JM’s project at Granås Öst, Strindalia is being planned for this summer. We are really looking forward to getting started on our first projects. This will also be Trondheim’s first residential units available on the market with the Swan Ecolabel,” says Thomas Börnich, regional manager of JM Norway West Region in a comment.

Fastighetsnytt