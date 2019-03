Invesco swoops Stockholm office property for SEK 1.2 billion

Just months after selling the Skanska HQ in Kungsholmen, Stockholm, Invesco Real Estate in cooperation with Scius Partners has acquired the property Skålen 24 in Hagastaden, Stockholm, from SEB Trygg Liv.

The office property entails 18,000 sq.m. of leasable spaces and the option of adding 6,000 sq.m. of offices and a residential property with roughly 60 flats.

According to Datscha, the purchase price amounted to SEK 1.2 billion. Linklaters advised Invesco in the transaction while Catella and Cederquist acted as advisors to SEB Trygg Liv.

