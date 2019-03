Heimstaden invests EUR 1,4 billion in the Netherlands

Heimstaden acquires a Dutch portfolio entailing 536 residential properties for EUR 1.4 billion. The properties are located all around the Netherlands, albeit with some concentration in the Randstad region. The deal is expected to be closed on May 1st.

In total, the portfolio consists of 9,544 flats and a total LFA of 805,900 sq.m., of which 12,100 sq.m. are commercial premises. The rental revenue amounts to EUR 76 million per year.

As a result of the transaction, Heimstaden becomes the third largest private owner of residential properties in the Netherlands.

“This transaction gives Heimstaden an obvious opportunity to make a significant impression on a market with firm foundations and that has been on our radar for a long time”, Patrik Hall, CEO of Heimstaden, comments in a press release.

