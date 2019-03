Heba divests four properties for SEK 465 million

Listed Swedish company Heba has divested three properties in the Stockholm Metropolitan Area to three different buyers for a total of SEK 465 million. All four properties are residential properties, containing a total of 249 flats. All buyers are domestic players.

According to a press release, the deals will be closed in June 2019.

“Through these divestments, we will be able to further increase our development of new residential properties and elderly care homes. Moreover, we are able to increase the company’s revenues”, comments Heba CEO Patrik Emanuelsson.

