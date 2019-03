German fund makes second Finnish acquisition

German fund manager Quadoro Doric has acquired an CBD located office property in Turku, Finland. The property is known as The Marble and has an LFA of 10,180 sq.m. It is acquired on behalf of the open-ended special AIF Vontobel Sustainable Real Estate Europe which thus makes its second acquisition in Finland in less than one month.

In a press release, Klaus Kämpf, Head of Sustainability Research Real Estate at Vontobel Asset Management comments:

”The above-average conditions for real estate investments in Finland prompted us to make this purchase in Turku. Turku has achieved excellent ratings in terms of sustainability, particularly in the areas of economy, quality of life and population.”

Sverrir Thór