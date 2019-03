Genesta sells Oslo property to Nordea Liv

Genesta, on behalf of its fund GNRE Fund II, has sold the property Dronning Mauds gate 15 in Oslo CBD. The buyer is Carnegie Norway, acting on behalf of Nordea Liv. According to a press release from Genesta, the property was acquired in 2016 and at the time the vacancy rate was circa 50 per cent. Since then, it has been upgraded and rebranded and it is now fully let. Furthermore, it is BREEAM certified.

Pangea Property Partners and Selmer acted as advisors to Genesta in the transaction and Haavind was advisor to Carnegie Norway.

“The disposal showcases the success of our strategy – in 2016 we set out to create an income producing product for institutional investors and I am happy to see it succeed. During our ownership about 95% of the leaseable area was let or renegotiated in about half of the time we estimated it would take”, comments Genesta’s CEO David Neil.

Sverrir Thór