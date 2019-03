Former minister takes over Oscar Properties chairmanship

The Oscar Properties nomination committee suggests that Peter Norman, former minister of financial markets and CEO of AP7 and Alfred Berg, will be elected chairman of the company. He is currently chairman of Nasdaq Nordic and a member of the board of Swedbank. If elected, he will succeed Jakob Grinbaum who is stepping down.

In addition, the nomination committee suggests former D. Carnegie (now Hembla) CEO Ulf Nilsson, Therese Agerberth and Stefan De Geer as new board members, as well as the re-election of the company’s founder and CEO Oscar Engelberth.

Sverrir Thór