Entra borrows NOK 1.5 billion from NIB

Entra has signed a new eight-year green loan facility with the Nordic Investment Bank. The loan amounts to NOK 1.5 billion and is earmarked to three of Entra’s development projects; two in Oslo and one in Trondheim.

“We are very pleased with our cooperation with the Nordic Investment Bank and how they work with companies focusing on sustainability. Further, it is fulfilling to see that Entra’s ambitious environmental strategy and continuous focus on developing environment friendly buildings also is a competitive advantage and enables significantly better terms in the financing market”, says CFO Anders Olstad in a press release.

Sverrir Thór