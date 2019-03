Deka buys EY headquarters in Denmark for DKK 335 million

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Deka EY NCC

Deka Immobilien acquires the office development project Flintholm II in Fredriksberg, Copenhagen, from NCC for DKK 335 million. Upon completion, the property will house the Danish head offices of EY.

The property comprises 9,800 sq.m. leasable floor area and is fully let to EY. It is expected to be completed in November this year. Deka Immobiliten buys the property on behalf of a fund managed by the company.

Sverrir Thór