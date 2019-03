Catena chairman sells shares for SEK 62 million

Gustaf Hermelin, chairman of the board of Catena, has sold 250,000 shares in the company for a price of just over SEK 248 per share. Thus, the proceeds from the transaction amount to roughly SEK 62 million.

Following the transaction, Hermelin owns 1,312,400 shares in Catena. The most recent transaction was his second in a few months as he also sold 250,000 shares last November.

Oskar von Bahr