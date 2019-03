Areim acquires office building from GE Healthcare

Areim has acquired an office property in the Vallila district in Helsinki from GE Healthcare Finland for an undisclosed amount. The property has a leasable floor area of 15,000 sq.m. and in a press release Areim writes that the deal is a part of a strengthened focus on the company’s strategy for the Helsinki property market.

The deal is a sale-and-lease back transaction and GE Healthcare will remain the property’s main tenant. Moreover, the healthcare giant will own the adjacent properties going forward.

“This acquisition is a fantastic supplement to Areim’s Finnish portfolio and is entirely in line with our estimate of the future development of the Finnish property market”, Areim CEO Therese Rattik comments.

After the deal, Areim owns 11 properties in Finland in addition to its share in Sponda.

Sverrir Thór