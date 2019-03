Angelo Gordon makes first Swedish acquisition

Angelo Gordon and its operating partner Scius Partners have acquired the office property Barnängen 6 in Stockholm’s fashionable Södermalm district. The seller is insurer AFA Sjukförsäkringsaktiebolag and according to Datscha, the price is estimated to exceed SEK 500 million.

According to a press release, the building was erected in 1917 and has a LFA of 10,300 sq.m.

“Over the past three years we have been building our network of operating partners in the Nordics and we are delighted to have made our first acquisition in Sweden in cooperation with Scius,” Anuj Mittal, co-portfolio manager of Angelo Gordon’s European Real Estate Funds, comments.

Linklaters advised the buyers on legal matters and the seller was advised by L&L Advokatbyrå.

Fastighetsnytt