Aberdeen Standard buys residential property in Copenhagen

Aberdeen Standard Investments has acquired a residential property comprising 8,902 sq.m. divided on 97 rental flats in Valby Maskinfabrik in the outskirts of Copenhagen. The seller is Europa Capital and the price exceeds DKK 100 millon, according to a press release from the buyer.

The property, a redevelopment of an industrial brownfield into residential was completed at the end of last year and is fully let.

The legal entity making the acquisition is ASPER, a fund launched by Aberdeen Standard about one year ago and the transaction is its second in Denmark since inception.

Bruun Hjelte advised Aberdeen in legal matters while Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction.

Sverrir Thór