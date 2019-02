Wihlborgs makes SEK 1.3 billion acquisition in Lund

Wihlborgs has acquired two properties in the Ideon area in Lund from Vasakronan. The two office properties, Nya Vattentornet 2 and Nya Vattentornet, entail 49,000 sq.m. LFA and come with a price tag of SEK 1.26 billion. The deal supplements the acquisition made by Wihlborgs in mid-September when the company bought the adjacent property, Nya Vattentornet 3, for SEK 570 million.

The most recent transaction was initiated by Newsec, which also advised the buyer. It was made in the form of a company acquisition and closing has already occurred. Wihlborgs finances the investment primarily via existing credit facilities.

“This acquisition is a natural part of our continued investment in growth and increased density in Lund. Over the course of a few months, we’ve been able to complement our Ideon portfolio with 70,000 m² of attractive office space that’s easily accessible via the new tram line,” says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter, in a press release.

Total annual rental income in the two properties acquired is SEK 105 million and the vacancy rate is approximately 20 per cent. When fully let, the estimated yield is just below 6 per cent. Both properties have a LEED Gold environment certificate.

Sverrir Thór