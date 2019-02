Wealins new large shareholder in Magnolia Bostad

Luxembourg based life-insurance company Wealins SA has acquired a large stake in Swedish housing developer Magnolia Bostad. The company announced this only a day after Danske Bank announced the sale of a large stake in the Magnolia Bostad.

In total, Wealins has bought 2,926,065 shares in Magnolia Bostad, and now owns 7.81 per cent of the shares in the company. The amount of shares acquired is almost identical to the one sold by Danske Bank.

Oskar von Bahr