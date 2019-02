Wallenstam makes SEK 375 million acquisition in Göteborg

Wallenstam has acquired a commercial property in central Göteborg from SEB Trygg Liv for SEK 375 million. Located adjacent to Avenyn, the property has an LFA of 6,600 sq.m. office and retail premises and is fully let.

The deal will be closed on April 1st. CBRE acted as an advisor in the transaction.

Fastighetsnytt