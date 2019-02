Ulf Brandes joins C&W Sweden

Ulf Brandes has joined Cushman & Wakefield as an international partner in the company‘s Swedish Capital Markets operations.

A veteran of the Swedish property industry with over 30 years in the industry, Brandes‘ most recent employment was as Senior Director Capital Markets at CBRE in Göteborg.

In a comment, Karl Persson, Head of Sweden at C&W, says that the deal flow in the Swedish market is stable.

“Our ambition is to keep expanding our transactions operation and hire more people in 2019”, he says.

Fastighetsnytt