Total return in 2018 was 10.6 per cent

The Swedish property market yielded a total return of 10.6 per cent in 2018 according to the MSCI Property Index. The return was similar to that of 2017 albeit slightly lower, 0.3 percentage points. Capital returns, one of the two parts of the index, amounted to 6.4 per cent.

2018 was thus the fourth consecutive year with a double-digit total return. Income return was 4 per cent in 2018, the lowest on record.

A breakdown of the capital returns reveals that valuations yields have fallen slightly but it is rental income that accounts for most of the gains in capital returns. All cities have seen rental levels rise compared to 2017, when Malmö had gradually lower returns than in 2016.

Among sectors, industrials is the best performing and the highest yielding, ahead of offices where Stockholm CBD stands out, while residentials and handel are doring worse

The index now covers SEK 912 billion in total property value, offices accounting for 51 per cent of market value.

