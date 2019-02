Sundin takes over Brunswick Real Estate Capital

Brunswick Real Estate has promoted Pontus Sundin to head its lending operations and appointed Anders Tägt to its investment committee. Pontus Sundin joined the company last autumn and will replace Louise Richnau who has led the lending arm of Brunswick since inception in 2013.

Prior to joining Brunswick, Sundin has worked for Helaba, Nordea and GE Real Estate. Louise Richnau will remain partner at Brunswick with a focus on the lending operations, albeit in a less administrative role.

Fastighetsnytt