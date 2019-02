Stendörren appoints new CEO

Fredrik Brodin, CEO of Stendörren Fastigheter, has decided to leave the company with immediate effect as Mikael Nicander takes the helm. Most recently Nicander was deputy CEO of Kvalitena, the largest shareholder of Stendörren until it sold its entire stake to EQT last November.

As such, he was also a member of the board of Stendörren. Prior to joining Kvalitena, Nicander was CEO of Lantmännen Fastigheter and head of property management at Drott and DHL Express. It is his first stint as CEO of a listed company.

The changes took effect on January 29th.

