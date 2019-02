SFF issues new green bonds

Svensk Fastighetsfinansering has issued two new green bonds amounting to a total of SEK 592 million. The larger of the two loans has a nominal value of 392 million and carries a floating coupon of Stibor 3M plus 1.15 per cent. The bond will mature on September 1st, 2021.

The second bond, SEK 200 million, carries a fixed coupon of 1.295 per cent and has the same maturity date.

According to a press release, Swedbank and Nordea were joint book runners.

Sverrir Thór