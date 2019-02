Schroders swoops Helsinki CBD office building

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Genesta Helsinki Schroders

Schroder Real Estate, on behalf of its fund Schroder Nordic Real Estate Fund, has acquired the property A1, an office building located near the Helsinki central station in the heart of the city. The seller is Genesta Nordic Real Estate Fund II.

The property, built in 1952 has recently been extensively refurbished, comprises 11,227 sq.m. on ten floors and is 98 per cent leased, according to press release from the buyer.

“This acquisition offers a good quality office building in a strong location that fits well with our strategy to grow allocations to those Nordic markets whilst providing secure income to the fund”, comments Eva Granlund, Head of Nordic Real Estate Investment at Schroders.

Sverrir Thór