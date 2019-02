Reports of the week

This week, a total of eleven listed property management and construction companies in the Nordics released their full-year reports for 2018. All reports (in English) are gathered on this page. To download a report, click on the link for each company.

Akelius Residential (Sweden – Property management)

Citycon (Finland – Property management)

Entra (Norway – Property management)

Fabege (Sweden – Property management)

Norwegian Property (Norway – Property management)

Peab (Sweden – Construction)

Platzer (Sweden – Property management)

Sagax (Sweden – Property management)

Skanska (Sweden – Construction)

Veidekke (Norway – Construction)

Wallenstam (Sweden – Property management)