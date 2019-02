Prologis set to swoop EUR 350 million logistics portfolio

TAGGAR Alecta Prologis

American logistics giant Prologis seems to be set to acquire a EUR 350 million logistics portfolio being sold by Logistikfastigheter Sverige. There have been many bidders on the portfolio, pushing the price up and the transaction yield is expected to end up well below 5 per cent, PropertyEU reports.

The portfolio, named Project Ostium, entails eleven properties on several locations in Sweden.

With an LFA of 294,500 sq.m. it is fully let with an annual rental income of EUR 16.6 million. It is exclusively brokered by Cushman & Wakefield.

The seller, Logistikfastigheter Sverige is a vehicle founded by Alecta and logistics developer Bockasjö in 2016 with the aim of building a substantial logistics portfolio in Sweden and the rest of Scandinavia.

Oskar von Bahr