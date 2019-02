Patrizia sells EUR 41 million office building in Helsinki

Patrizia Immobilien has sold an office building in central Helsinki for EUR 41 million. The property, located at Itämerenkatu 5 in the Ruohalahti district, was sold to Finnish special investment fund eQ Finnish Real Estate.

The property was built in 2001 and is a multi-let office building with a total LFA exceeding 8,000 sq.m. Patrizia acquired it in 2016 and since then the property has undergone an extensive asset management programme, according to a press release from JLL which was exclusive adviser to Patrizia in the transaction.

Sverrir Thór