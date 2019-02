Pareto recommends buy on Catena, Platzer and Cibus

Nordic investment bank Pareto Securities has initiated coverage of a series of Swedish listed property companies. The bank recommends buy on Catena, Platzer and Cibus Nordic Real Estate while Klövern and Wallenstam receive a sell recommendation.

According to Direkt, Pareto assigns a hold recommendation to Kungsleden, Sagax and NP3.

Oskar von Bahr