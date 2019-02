Obos buys additional JM shares

Norwegian housing development giant Obos now holds over 20 per cent of the shares in Swedish counterpart JM. According to a major shareholder announcement, Obos has acquired over 11 million JM shares, corresponding to 15.9 per cent of shares and votes in JM, and additionally, the Norwegian company holds 4.7 per cent of the shares via derivatives. Thus, Obos controls 20.6 per cent of the votes in JM.

As reported by Fastighetsnytt in October, Obos bought a large stake in company and since then, the stake has grown. Moreover, Obos has taken a seat on the nomination committee of JM.

Oskar von Bahr