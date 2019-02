NRP closes fund at NOK 1.6 billion

Norwegian fund manager NRP has closed its eight fund after raising NOK 1.6 billion. The fundraising target was NOK 1.5 billion and to date, the fund has made eight acquisitions in the Nordics.

“We have had a consistent strategy since we started investing in the Nordic property market. We focus on long-term solid tenants. As the fund already is underway building a solid portfolio, we are planning the launch of a new fund shortly”, Axel Wroll-Evensen, Partner and Head of Business & Development, comments in a press release.

Fastighetsnytt