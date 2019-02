New CEO of Cibus announced

On March 4th, Sverker Källgården will join Cibus Nordic Real Estate as CEO. He is a veteran of the Swedish property industry, most recently as CEO of Byggpartner, the company writes in a press release. Prior to that he has worked for NCC and Hufvudstaden, at the latter as managing director of subsidiary Nordiska Kompaniet.

Källgården replaces board member Jonas Ahlberg who has been caretaker CEO since Lisa Dominguez Flodin left Cibus in late October 2018, citing other commitments.

“Cibus is currently in a very interesting growth phase and we continue to increase investor awareness of the company. We believe very strongly that Sverker is the right man to lead the company forward”, board chairman Patrick Gylling comments.

Teresa Ahola