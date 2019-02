Major shareholders request delisting of Heimavellir – CEO resigns

Shareholders representing 18.93 per cent of total ownership of Heimavellir have requested an extraordinary general meeting in order to delist the company from the Icelandic Stock Exchange. As an alternative, they have requested that the annul general meeting on March 14th will decide on whether or not to delist the share.

Icelandic daily newspaper Morgunblaðið reports that on February 1st, three shareholders; Snæból ehf., Gani ehf. and Klasi ehf., sent a letter to the board of Heimavellir, stating their opinion that the listing of the company has not yielded the benefit expected, for the company and its shareholders.

Moreover, the letter states that a bid to take the company over will be made, in accordance with the Icelandic securities legislation.

Heimavellir was listed on May 24th, 2018. Since then the company‘s share has dropped 4 per cent.

On Thursday, January 31st, Heimavellir announced that CEO Guðbrandur Sigurðsson will leave the company at the end of March 2019.

Sverrir Thór